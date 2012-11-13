Brazil retail sales rise 0.3 pct in September from August

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.3 percent in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to grow 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 35 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.2 percent to an increase of 1.1 percent.

September’s retail sales jumped 8.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, slightly less than the 8.7 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 7.5 percent to 13.4 percent.