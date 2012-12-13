Brazil October retail sales rise 0.8 pct from September

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.8 percent in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to grow 0.9 percent, according to the median estimate of 31 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from 0.2 percent to 1.7 percent growth.

October’s retail sales jumped 9.1 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, close to the 9.0 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from 5.0 percent to 11.4 percent growth.