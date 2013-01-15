FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil November retail sales rise 0.3 pct from October
January 15, 2013

Brazil November retail sales rise 0.3 pct from October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.3 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to grow 0.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 20 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.7 percent to an increase of 0.7 percent.

November’s retail sales jumped 8.4 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, close to the 8.3 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from 5.2 percent to 9.1 percent growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
