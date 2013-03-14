Brazil retail sales rise 0.6 pct in January

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.6 percent in January from December, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 23 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from 0.0 percent to 1.8 percent.

December’s retail sales climbed 5.9 percent from a year earlier, the IBGE added, more than the 5.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 4.0 percent to 10.2 percent.