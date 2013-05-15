FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil retail sales dip 0.1 pct in March from February
May 15, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil retail sales dip 0.1 pct in March from February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil slipped 0.1 percent in March from February, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 33 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 1.5 percent to a rise of 1.2 percent.

Sales growth in February from January was revised to a 0.5 percent drop, from a previously reported 0.4 percent decline.

March’s retail sales rose 4.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 3.8 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 2.2 percent to 7.0 percent.

