Brazil December retail sales unexpectedly fall 0.5 pct from November
February 19, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil December retail sales unexpectedly fall 0.5 pct from November

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.5 percent in December from November, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.8 percent, according to the median estimate of 27 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from 0.2 percent to 1.6 percent.

December’s retail sales climbed 5.0 percent from a year earlier, the IBGE added, less than the 7.35 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 6.0 percent to 9.6 percent.

