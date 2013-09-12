Brazil July retail sales rise 1.9 pct from June

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 1.9 percent in July from June, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 25 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.4 percent to an increase of 2.5 percent.

July’s retail sales jumped 6.0 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, more than the 3.15 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 0.3 percent to 4.2 percent.