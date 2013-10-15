Brazil August retail sales rose 0.9 pct from July

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.9 percent in August from July, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to slip 0.1 percent, according to the median estimate of 29 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.9 percent to a rise of 0.8 percent.

August retail sales grew 6.2 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, more than the 4.6 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 2.5 percent to 5.9 percent.