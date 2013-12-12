FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil October retail sales rise 0.2 pct from September
December 12, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil October retail sales rise 0.2 pct from September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil grew 0.2 percent in October from September, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 24 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.2 percent to an increase of 0.9 percent.

October’s retail sales climbed 5.3 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 5.7 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 3.0 percent to an increase of 6.5 percent.

