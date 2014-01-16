Brazil November retail sales rise 0.7 pct from October

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 21 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.4 percent to an increase of 1.1 percent.

November’s retail sales climbed 7.0 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 6.0 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 1.5 percent to a rise of 7.5 percent.