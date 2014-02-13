FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil December retail sales drop 0.2 pct from November
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil December retail sales drop 0.2 pct from November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.2 percent in December from November, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 21 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.2 percent to an increase of 2.8 percent.

December’s retail sales rose 4.0 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 5.1 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 3.9 percent to 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Pontes Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.