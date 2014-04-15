FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil February retail sales rise 0.2 pct from January
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil February retail sales rise 0.2 pct from January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.2 percent in February from January, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 25 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 2.8 percent to a rise of 0.9 percent.

February’s retail sales jumped 8.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 8.1 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 4.1 percent to 10 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Pontes and Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.