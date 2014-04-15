Brazil February retail sales rise 0.2 pct from January

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.2 percent in February from January, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 25 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 2.8 percent to a rise of 0.9 percent.

February’s retail sales jumped 8.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 8.1 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 4.1 percent to 10 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Pontes and Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by W Simon)