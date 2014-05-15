FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil retail sales drop 0.5 pct in March from February
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil retail sales drop 0.5 pct in March from February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.5 percent in March from February, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.1 percent, according to the median estimate of 27 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 1.6 percent to a rise of 0.7 percent.

March’s retail sales declined 1.1 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, below all forecasts in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.