Brazil retail sales drop 0.5 pct in March from February

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.5 percent in March from February, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.1 percent, according to the median estimate of 27 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 1.6 percent to a rise of 0.7 percent.

March’s retail sales declined 1.1 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, below all forecasts in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)