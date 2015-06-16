FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil retail sales drop unexpectedly in April
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil retail sales drop unexpectedly in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s retail sales volumes dropped 0.4 percent in April from March, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.6 percent, according to the median estimate of 28 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.5 percent to a rise of 1.4 percent.

April retail sales fell 3.5 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, worse than the 1.75 percent drop estimated in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 3.5 percent to an increase of 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Caio Saad and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.