FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil retail sales rise 1.1 pct in August from July
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil retail sales rise 1.1 pct in August from July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil rose a larger-than-expected 1.1 percent in August from July , government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.75 percent, according to the median estimate of 28 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a decline of 0.3 percent to an increase of 2.3 percent.

August’s sales fell 1.1 percent from the year-earlier period , the IBGE added, in line with market forecasts. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.