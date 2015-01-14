FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil retail sales rise 0.9 percent in November from October
January 14, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil retail sales rise 0.9 percent in November from October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil rose 0.9 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. This was above all estimates in a Reuters poll.

Estimates in the poll of 27 analysts ranged from a decline of 1.3 percent to an increase of 0.7 percent, with a median of 0.2 percent.

November sales volumes rose 1.0 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, beating a median forecast of a 0.35 percent decline. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
