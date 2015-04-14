FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil February retail sales fall 0.1 pct from January
April 14, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil February retail sales fall 0.1 pct from January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil slipped 0.1 percent in February from January on a seasonally adjusted basis, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 25 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a 1.0 percent drop to a 1.2 percent rise.

February’s retail sales fell 3.1 percent from February 2014 , the IBGE added, more than the 2.15 percent drop estimated in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 2.0 percent to a drop of 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca Editing by W Simon)

