FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil March retail sales fall 0.9 pct from February
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil March retail sales fall 0.9 pct from February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil dropped 0.9 percent in March from February, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.35 percent, according to the median estimate of 26 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 1.7 percent to a rise of 0.8 percent.

March’s retail sales rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, less than the 1.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.5 percent to an increase of 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Rodrigo Viga Gaier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.