Brazil retail sales sink 0.4 pct in June
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil retail sales sink 0.4 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.4 percent in June from May, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The drop was in line with the median estimate of 18 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a 0.8 percent fall to a 0.30 percent rise.

June’s retail sales sank 2.7 percent from the year-earlier period, IBGE added, less than the 2.9 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts for the decline ranged from 1.9 percent to 5 percent. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
