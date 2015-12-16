FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil October retail sales rise 0.6 pct from September
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil October retail sales rise 0.6 pct from September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.6 percent in October from September, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 1.1 percent, according to the median estimate of 23 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from -2.6 percent to +0.3 percent.

October’s retail sales fell 5.6 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, much less than the -8.75 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from -11.6 percent to -6.5 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.