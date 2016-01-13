Brazil Nov retail sales rise 1.5 pct from Oct

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 1.5 percent in November from October, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 22 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 2.0 percent to a rise of 1.7 percent.

November's retail sales fell 7.8 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, less than the 9.0 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 7.0 percent to 11.3 percent.