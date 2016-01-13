FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Nov retail sales rise 1.5 pct from Oct
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil Nov retail sales rise 1.5 pct from Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 1.5 percent in November from October, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 22 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 2.0 percent to a rise of 1.7 percent.

November’s retail sales fell 7.8 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE added, less than the 9.0 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 7.0 percent to 11.3 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.