Brazil December retail sales fell 2.7 pct from November

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 2.7 percent in December from November on a seasonally adjusted basis, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 2.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 22 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.5 percent to a fall of 4.3 percent.

December’s retail sales were down 7.1 percent from a year earlier, IBGE added, in line with the 7.05 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a fall of 5.0 percent to a drop of 7.8 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Kevin Liffey)