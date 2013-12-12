UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales lose steam, weakest since March

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales lost steam in October, expanding at the slowest pace in seven months and weakening expectations that consumers would help revive a stalled economy.

Sales volumes grew 0.2 percent in October from September , government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, below the median forecast of 0.5 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

Household spending has been one of the few drivers of Brazil’s economy this year, which contracted in the third quarter for the first time since early 2009. But food prices jumped in October and the effect of government stimulus wore off, leading to the weakest retail growth since March.

Early indicators suggest November was no better. Demand for consumer credit fell sharply last month as higher interest rates discouraged new borrowing.

Brazil’s sputtering economy added to expectations that the central bank may soon end a cycle of interest rate hikes that took borrowing costs to the highest among major economies.

Yields on interest rate futures fell in Thursday trading as traders increased bets that the central bank would not raise its benchmark rate by much next year.

October’s retail sales climbed 5.3 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE said, less than the 5.7 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll.