FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales surge on October election
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales surge on October election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of retail sales data, election context)

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil rose for the third straight month in October, as electioneering at the end of a presidential campaign provided temporary work and extra income that families spent at supermarkets and department stores.

Sales volumes rose 1.0 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, double the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Retail activity grew 1.8 percent from a year earlier, the most since May, before a brief recession weakened job growth and put Brazilian shoppers on the defensive.

Leading indicators suggest the retail recovery may be short lived, as consumer confidence fell to a six-year low in November and retailers are forecasting the weakest Christmas sales bump in a decade.

Household spending, which represents nearly two-thirds of economic activity in Brazil, has already dropped in each of the first three quarters of the year, contributing to a sharp slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy.

Relief came in October as Brazil’s most expensive political campaign on record gave a slim reelection victory to President Dilma Rousseff and provided a burst of short-term employment for pamphleteers, flag wavers and other campaign staff.

Extra discretionary income translated to a 1.2 percent rise in supermarket sales and 2.0 percent growth of clothing sales. Sales of communications and office materials rose 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Felipe Pontes and Asher Levine in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.