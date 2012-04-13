UPDATE 2-Brazil Feb retail sales jump 9.6 pct from yr ago

* Retail sales fall 0.5 pct in February from January-IBGE

* Sales volumes rise 9.6 pct in February from year ago

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil beat forecasts to rise nearly 10 percent in February from a year ago, as a strong jobs market leads an economic recovery in Latin America’s largest economy.

Retail sales volumes jumped 9.6 percent in February from the year-earlier period, more than the 9 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Sales fell 0.5 percent from January after seasonal adjustments, the IBGE added, but the fall was offset by an upward revision in January’s month-on-month sales growth - to 3.3 percent from 2.6 percent.

“At first glance the number sounds good once the previous data were revised upward,” said André Perfeito, chief economist at Gradual Investimentos, in São Paulo.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.4 percent in February, according to the median estimate of 20 economists polled by Reuters.

The main drivers for the annual rise were sales in supermarkets, foodstuff, beverages and tobacco - a group which climbed 11.8 percent from February 2011.

Record-low unemployment has been underpinning this strong performance. In February, Brazil’s jobless rate hit 5.7 percent, the lowest for that month since the data series began in 2002.

Brazil’s robust domestic demand was key to helping the country avert a recession late last year as the manufacturing sector wrestles with an overvalued currency, high labor costs and infrastructure bottlenecks. In February, industrial output fell 3.9 percent over the same month a year ago.

But while the industrial sector has been struggling, major retail companies have been prospering.

On Thursday, Brazil’s biggest diversified retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar aims to raise investments by 24 percent from last year to 1.966 billion reais ($1.08 billion) in 2012 to ride this wave, boosting its shares to an all-time high in Sao Paulo trading before a modest retreat on Friday.

“While Brazil’s return to growth is clearly good news, the economy remains stubbornly ‘two-speed’,” Capital Economic’s chief emerging markets economist Neil Shearing wrote in a note to clients. “We remain concerned about the sustainability of Brazil’s consumer-led growth model.”

To help manufacturers, President Dilma Rousseff’s government in recent month as has unveiled a string of measures to boost manufacturers, such as subsidized loans and tax cuts.

The central bank is also likely to slash interest rates by 75 basis points next week to 9 percent, just above a historic low of 8.75 percent.

The IBGE also added that nominal sales, as measured by total receipts and unadjusted for inflation, fell 0.7 percent in February from the previous month and jumped 13.2 percent from a year earlier.

Retail sales volumes, unlike total receipts via cash or credit cards, exclude inflation which could distort comparisons.