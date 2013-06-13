UPDATE 1-Brazil April retail sales recover far less than forecast

* Sales grow 0.5 pct from March (poll +1.4 pct * Supermarket sales drop 0.6 pct on high inflation By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales recovered at a much slower pace than expected in April, dampening hopes of faster economic growth in the second quarter. Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.5 percent in April from March, up from two straight drops in the prior months but far below expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. Recent lackluster consumer demand data is dimming what had been one of the few bright spots in a sluggish Brazilian economy. A spike in food prices dragged supermarket sales 0.6 percent lower, highlighting tighter family budgets despite record-low unemployment and borrowing costs. Free-spending consumers have helped keep Brazil out of recession in recent years amid weak investment and industrial production. April's retail sales rose 1.6 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 3.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 0.9 percent to 5.2 percent. Taking into account sales of automobiles and construction materials, the so-called broader retail sales index rose 1.9 percent from March, IBGE said. Sales growth in March from February was revised to zero growth, from a previously reported 0.1 percent decline. Apr/Mar Apr/Apr12 Retail sales index 0.5 1.6 Fuel and lubricants 3.3 8.3 Supermarkets, food, beverages and -0.5 -5.4 tobacco Supermarkets -0.6 -5.6 Textiles, apparel and footwear -0.5 10.2 Furniture and household appliances 0.7 9.2 Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic 6.4 14.9 materials, toiletries, cosmetics Office, computer and communication -1.1 5.1 material and equipment Books, newspapers, magazines and 4.5 12.7 stationery Other articles of personal and 2.5 6.9 household use Broad retail sales index 1.9 9.1 Vehicles and motorcycles, parts 0.4 22.4 and pieces Construction material 1.2 16.2