UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales recover in June despite protests

* Sales volumes rose 0.5 pct vs forecast of 0.65 pct * Expiring tax breaks spur home appliance sales (Adds details of retail sales, context on tax breaks and protests) By Brad Haynes SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales rose modestly in June despite nationwide street protests that month, as consumers took advantage of expiring tax breaks on home appliances, supporting a weak economic recovery. Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.5 percent in June from May, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Growth was slightly below the 0.65 percent median in a Reuters poll of 22 economists, whose forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.2 percent to a rise of 1.8 percent. Still, the data showed supermarket sales fell for the fourth month in five, as a recent surge in food prices kept families cautious despite signs of cooling inflation. Record household debt and a fragile economic outlook have eroded consumer confidence - a trend worsened by the recent demonstrations. More than a million Brazilians took to the streets in June to express outrage over the high cost and low quality of urban transportation, health care and other government services. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, but isolated vandalism and clashes with police led retailers to shutter storefronts early on the day of major protests. Several national chains said the June protests weighed on revenue in the month, and some have pointed to signs of a rebound in July as consumers caught up with postponed purchases. Seasonally adjusted sales volumes rose just 0.6 percent in the first half of 2013 compared to the last six months of 2012. Tax breaks on locally made refrigerators, ovens and washing machines have supported stagnant retail sales over the past year, but the President Dilma Rousseff has begun scaling back those incentives due to a renewed focus on fiscal discipline. Economists have also questioned the effectiveness of such targeted measures, which have not yielded the broader economic rebound officials promised. June's retail sales rose 1.7 percent from the year-earlier period, less than the 2.2 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Editing by Nick Zieminski and W Simon)