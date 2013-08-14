FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales recover in June despite protests
August 14, 2013 / 12:57 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales recover in June despite protests

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Sales volumes rose 0.5 pct vs forecast of 0.65 pct
    * Expiring tax breaks spur home appliance sales

 (Adds details of retail sales, context on tax breaks and
protests)
    By Brad Haynes
    SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales rose
modestly in June despite nationwide street protests that month,
as consumers took advantage of expiring tax breaks on home
appliances, supporting a weak economic recovery.
    Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose 0.5 percent in June from
May, the government statistics agency IBGE said on
Wednesday. Growth was slightly below the 0.65 percent median in
a Reuters poll of 22 economists, whose forecasts ranged from a
drop of 0.2 percent to a rise of 1.8 percent.
    Still, the data showed supermarket sales fell for the fourth
month in five, as a recent surge in food prices kept families
cautious despite signs of cooling inflation. Record household
debt and a fragile economic outlook have eroded consumer
confidence - a trend worsened by the recent demonstrations.
    More than a million Brazilians took to the streets in June
to express outrage over the high cost and low quality of urban
transportation, health care and other government services.
    The demonstrations were largely peaceful, but isolated
vandalism and clashes with police led retailers to shutter
storefronts early on the day of major protests. 
    Several national chains said the June protests weighed on
revenue in the month, and some have pointed to signs of a
rebound in July as consumers caught up with postponed purchases.
 
    Seasonally adjusted sales volumes rose just 0.6 percent in
the first half of 2013 compared to the last six months of 2012.
    Tax breaks on locally made refrigerators, ovens and washing
machines have supported stagnant retail sales over the past
year, but the President Dilma Rousseff has begun scaling back
those incentives due to a renewed focus on fiscal discipline. 
    Economists have also questioned the effectiveness of such
targeted measures, which have not yielded the broader economic
rebound officials promised.
    June's retail sales rose 1.7 percent from the year-earlier
period, less than the 2.2 percent median estimate
in the Reuters poll. 

 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and W Simon)

