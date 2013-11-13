UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales growth slows in September

* Retail sales grew 0.5 pct from August, 7th straight rise

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Growth in Brazilian retail sales slowed in September on weaker sales of home appliances, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting consumer spending might not have been strong enough to avoid an economic contraction in the third quarter.

Sales volumes rose 0.5 percent in September from August , statistics agency IBGE said, slightly below the 0.7 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll of 24 economists.

It was the seventh straight month of expansion. In August, retail sales had grown 0.9 percent from the month prior.

Brazil has been struggling with high inflation, low productivity and transport bottlenecks over the past few years and is expected to continue mediocre growth next year, according to economists’ forecasts.

Consumer spending has been one of the few consistent drivers of growth, but rising household debt loads suggest that retail activity can no longer lead robust economic expansion.

September’s retail report suggested consumers curbed spending on big-ticket items. Sales of furniture and home appliances dropped 0.2 percent from August, down from a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month, while a broader retail sales measure that includes sales of car and construction materials fell 0.7 percent from August, also weaker than expectations.

Supermarket, food and tobacco sales grew 0.6 percent, roughly maintaining recent growth.

September’s weaker performance came even as consumer confidence rebounded after plunging during a wave of street protests in June and July. A gauge of consumer sentiment measured by the Getulio Vargas Foundation rose in September to its highest since February.

September retail sales grew 4.1 percent from a year earlier , the IBGE said, less than the 4.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll.