UPDATE 1-Brazil's retail sales drop 0.4 pct in April from March
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's retail sales drop 0.4 pct in April from March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, sector breakdown)

BRASILIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil dropped for a second straight month in April, highlighting the weak state of Latin America’s largest economy as one of its main growth engines rapidly loses steam.

Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.4 percent in April from March, twice as much as the 0.2 percent expected in a Reuters polls, the statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Higher interest rates, stubborn inflation and dwindling confidence have weighed on consumers, depriving the Brazilian economy of one of its few reliable sources of growth.

Food and supermarket sales dropped 1.4 percent from March as rising prices continued to dent consumers’ purchasing power, while fuel sales declined 0.8 percent.

A broader measure of retail sales including automobiles and building material rose 0.6 percent from March, IBGE said. Yet, seven out of the ten retail sectors surveyed saw lower sales in the month.

Combined with falling industrial output, the numbers suggest that Brazil’s economy saw little if any growth in the beginning of the second quarter.

April’s retail sales rose 6.7 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
