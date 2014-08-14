FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil June retail sales fall 0.7 pct from May
#Market News
August 14, 2014

Brazil June retail sales fall 0.7 pct from May

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil fell 0.7 percent in June from May, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.4 percent, according to the median estimate of 24 economists polled by Reuters. Forecasts ranged from a decline of 0.7 percent to an increase of 0.9 percent.

June’s retail sales rose 0.8 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, less than the 3.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 0.8 percent to 4.8 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes)

