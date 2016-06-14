FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's retail sales boosted by supermarket, apparel receipts
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's retail sales boosted by supermarket, apparel receipts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)
    BRASILIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's retail sales rose in
April, government data showed on Tuesday, as stronger
supermarket and apparel receipts offered vendors a small respite
from a deep recession.
    Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials
rose 0.5 percent in April on a month-over-month basis, compared
to a 0.9 percent drop in March. A Reuters poll had forecast a
0.65 percent increase for April.
    Sales fell 6.7 percent from the year-earlier period
, down from a decline of 5.7 percent in March.
    A broader retail index that includes cars and building
materials declined 1.4 percent in April on a month-over-month
basis, IBGE said.
    Sales rose in three of the eight retail sectors covered by
the IBGE survey, including supermarket and food receipts, the
most important component of the retail index, which rose 1.0
percent. Clothing and apparel sales gained 3.7 percent.
    Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, is in the
second year of a deep recession, possibly its worst in more than
a century. Economists expect a rebound later this year, but
higher unemployment will probably continue to take a toll on
retail sales.

    
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
