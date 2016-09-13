FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales fall slightly more than expected in July
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 12:57 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales fall slightly more than expected in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)
    BRASILIA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil fell
slightly more than expected in July on rising unemployment and a
recent spike in food prices that curbed demand for groceries,
data showed on Tuesday.
    Retail sales volumes, excluding cars and building materials,
declined 0.3 percent in July from June after
seasonal adjustments, government statistics agency IBGE said. 
    Economists in a Reuters poll expected a decrease of 0.1
percent, following a 0.3 percent increase in June.
    Sales fell 5.3 percent from a year earlier,
compared with expectations for a 4.9 percent drop in the Reuters
poll. June had shown the same decline. 
    The worst recession in generations in Latin America's
largest economy has already led to more than 2 million job
losses. Economists expect unemployment to remain above 10
percent for years, despite forecasts of a mild economic recovery
starting in 2017.
    Supermarket and food sales fell 0.3 percent in July from
June. IBGE said the decline stemmed partly from the recent
increase in food prices, which has outpaced the average
inflation rate because of unfavorable crop weather this year.
    Sales dropped in six of the eight retail sectors covered by
IBGE, including apparel, books and home appliances. Sales rose
for office supplies as well as medication and cosmetics.
    A broader measure of retail sales that includes automobiles
and building materials fell 0.5 percent from June and 10.2
percent from July 2015, IBGE said.

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.