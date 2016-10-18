FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales drop for second month in August
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales drop for second month in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds data)
    BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil fell for
a second straight month in August even as supermarket sales
firmed, government data showed on Tuesday, in another sign of
weakness as the economy struggles to emerge from recession.
    Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials
fell 0.6 percent in August from July after seasonal adjustments
, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll,
statistics agency IBGE said.
    Sales fell 5.5 percent from the year-earlier period
, down from a decline of 5.3 percent in July and
compared with expectations for a 5.0 percent drop.
    Sales dropped in six of the eight sectors covered by IBGE,
with the biggest declines in office equipment, pharmaceuticals,
furniture and books.
    However, supermarket and food sales, which account for the
biggest slice of consumer spending, rose 0.8 percent from July,
as food prices started to ease from a surprise increase earlier
this year.
    High unemployment and interest rates have hurt retailers
even as prospects of an economic recovery lifted consumer
confidence off record lows. 
    A broader retail measure including automobile and building
materials sales, which are more volatile, dropped 2.0 percent in
August from July and 7.7 percent from August 2015.

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.