10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales drop for third straight month in September
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales drop for third straight month in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)
    BRASILIA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil fell for
a third straight month in September as rising unemployment
continued to hurt consumption, pushing back a long-awaited
recovery from a two-year recession.
    Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials
fell 1.0 percent in September from August after seasonal
adjustments, as expected by economists in a Reuters poll,
statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. 
    Sales fell 5.9 percent from the year-earlier period
, down from an annual decline of 5.5 percent in
August but slightly better than expectations for a 6.05 percent
drop in the Reuters poll.
    Sales dropped in six of the eight sectors covered by IBGE,
including supermarket and fuel sales. 
    "Supermarket and food and beverage sales have been dragged
down by the continued drop in household incomes and by the
increase in food prices, which has been above the average," IBGE
said in a statement.
    A broader measure including automobile and building material
sales, which are considered to be more volatile, fell 0.1
percent in September from August, IBGE said.
    Brazil's economy has gone through its worst recession in
decades since 2014, with about 12 million unemployed. Economists
expect a mild recovery to start in 2017 as the central bank
gradually cuts interest rates from a decade high. 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

