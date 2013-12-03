FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's 2012 economic growth revised up to 1 percent
December 3, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's 2012 economic growth revised up to 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s 2012 economic growth was revised up to 1.0 percent from a previously reported 0.9 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

The revision, which was widely expected, was partly the result of a change in the way the IBGE calculates growth in the services sector.

Quarterly growth rates, as gauged versus the immediately preceding quarter, were also revised. Brazil expanded 1.8 percent in the second quarter and remained flat in the first quarter of 2013, from previously reported growth rates of 1.5 and 0.6 percent, respectively.

