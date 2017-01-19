FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil may offer Rio 3-year grace period under fiscal deal - newspaper
January 19, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil may offer Rio 3-year grace period under fiscal deal - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state may get a 3-year grace period and 8.5 billion reais ($2.64 billion) in bank loans under a fiscal rescue plan being negotiated with the federal government, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles has said a deal could be announced by the end of this week. It will need to be endorsed by the Supreme Court and the state assembly to take into effect.

Spokespeople to the Rio state assembly and the Finance Ministry did not respond to requests for immediate comment.

Rio may also seek to raise the mandatory pension contribution of public servants, Valor said, citing the head of the state legislative assembly, Jorge Picciani.

States such as Rio are struggling to pay salaries for police, doctors and other public servants after a two-year-long recession. ($1 = 3.2245 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

