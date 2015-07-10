Brazil raises rates of return on road projects -source

BRASILIA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government raised the internal rate of return on new highway projects to 9.22 percent from a previous 7.2 percent, a government official told Reuters on Friday, the latest attempt to woo private investment into a sluggish economy.

“The goal of this is to attract investors,” said the official, who requested anonymity because the decision remains private. “This is a rate of return that meets market demands.”

President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to attract investors to her 198.4 billion reais ($62.61 billion) plan to overhaul the country’s decaying infrastructure.