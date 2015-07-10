FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil raises rates of return on road projects -source
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 6:47 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil raises rates of return on road projects -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government raised the internal rate of return on new highway projects to 9.22 percent from a previous 7.2 percent, a government official told Reuters on Friday, the latest attempt to woo private investment into a sluggish economy.

“The goal of this is to attract investors,” said the official, who requested anonymity because the decision remains private. “This is a rate of return that meets market demands.”

President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to attract investors to her 198.4 billion reais ($62.61 billion) plan to overhaul the country’s decaying infrastructure.

Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.