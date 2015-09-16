Brazil's Rousseff says housing plan delayed by belt-tightening

BRASILIA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday her government will go ahead with a new phase of its low-cost housing program but it will get delayed and extend into 2018 due to spending cuts needed to bridge a budget deficit.

Austerity measures announced this week following Brazil’s downgrade to junk by Standard & Poor’s chopped 4.8 billion reais ($1.25 billion) off the housing program called Minha Casa Minha Vida.