FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff says housing plan delayed by belt-tightening
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff says housing plan delayed by belt-tightening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday her government will go ahead with a new phase of its low-cost housing program but it will get delayed and extend into 2018 due to spending cuts needed to bridge a budget deficit.

Austerity measures announced this week following Brazil’s downgrade to junk by Standard & Poor’s chopped 4.8 billion reais ($1.25 billion) off the housing program called Minha Casa Minha Vida.

$1 = 3.8325 Brazilian reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.