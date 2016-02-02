FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff backs legal cap to public expenses, flexible fiscal goals
February 2, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff backs legal cap to public expenses, flexible fiscal goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government plans to set legal limits to public expenditures and adopt flexible fiscal targets as part of the reforms needed to rekindle economic growth, President Dilma Rousseff told lawmakers in a speech at the opening session of the 2016 legislative year.

Rousseff also said the government would send a bill proposing changes to the pension system. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto, Anthony Boadle and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

