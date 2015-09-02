FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff says fiscal deficit temporary, Levy not weakened
September 2, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff says fiscal deficit temporary, Levy not weakened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said her government will send Congress new proposals to cover a projected primary budget deficit in 2016, and denied her Finance Minister Joaquim Levy was weakened and isolated in her administration.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rousseff said Brazil’s fiscal crunch was temporary and dismissed views that the 2016 primary budget shortfall announced on Monday was “disastrous” for the country.

Levy has met strong opposition to his fiscal austerity plan in Congress and from Brazilian industry sectors. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Caroline Stauffer and Lisandra Paraguassu)

