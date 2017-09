BRASILIA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that she will announce a reduction in the number of ministries in the federal government by next Wednesday as part of a new effort to cut public spending.

Rousseff told reporters that her government is doing its utmost to win congressional approval for tax increases and spending cuts announced on Monday. The plan is part of a strategy to bridge a fiscal deficit in 2016. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)