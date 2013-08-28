FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil has 'ammunition' to combat global turmoil, Rousseff says
August 28, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

Brazil has 'ammunition' to combat global turmoil, Rousseff says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy has enough tools to stem the impact of global market turmoil, President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday, adding that the country’s fundamentals remain strong.

Rousseff blamed the recent slump in the real, Brazil’s currency, on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would be on its way to tightening monetary policy. She said Brazil has “large international reserves,” which she suggested were “ammunition” that could help ease market volatility.

In a phone interview with radio stations in the city of Belo Horizonte, Ropusseff said Brazil’s public finances remain “very good.”

