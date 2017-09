BRASILIA, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury will create a working group to increase fiscal transparency, which is key to improving the country’s debt rating, Treasury chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday.

Brazil’s public accounts have come under greater scrutiny from investors after a series of accounting maneuvers that bolstered the government’s fiscal results in recent years. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)