UPDATE 1-Brazil services sector grows for 4th straight month

(Adds data)

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's services sector in February grew for a fourth straight month, government data showed on Thursday, following an upward revision in January that reinforced hopes of an economic recovery.

The sector expanded by 0.7 percent in February from the preceding month after seasonal adjustments, the statistics agency IBGE said. It modified January data to report a 0.2 percent increase instead of an originally announced drop of 2.2 percent.

On Wednesday, the IBGE also amended its January retail data to show sales volumes jumped rather than fell. However, it said they declined 0.2 percent in February.

Some economists said the retail and services data for January added to evidence that Brazil could soon exit its worst recession on record.

Among services showing growth in February were tourism, information technology and transportation, the IBGE said. Services posting significant declines included media and telecommunications.

It added the services sector fell 5.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)