FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil services drop for first time in five months -PMI
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil services drop for first time in five months -PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Brazil’s services sector slowed in January for the first time in five months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, signaling a fragile start to the year for Latin America’s largest economy.

HSBC’s Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian services fell on a seasonally adjusted basis to 49.6 in January - its weakest since August 2012 - compared to 51.7 in December. A reading above 50 indicates growth.

As a result, HSBC’s Composite Output Index for the country, incorporating soft manufacturing activity, fell to 49.9 in January from 51.7 in December, suggesting nearly flat private sector activity.

Stagnant growth and stubborn price pressures have sapped confidence in the Brazilian economy, which is stuck in a rut as President Dilma Rousseff prepares to run for re-election in October.

“The service sector is beginning 2014 on a substantially softer note than we expected,” said Andre Loes, chief economist for HSBC in Brazil.

Meager investment, high labor costs and transportation bottlenecks have also pushed up business costs at an alarming pace despite meager economic growth.

Service providers reported the fastest inflation of input prices in nearly three years, while the prices they charged jumped at the fastest pace in more than five years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.