Brazil's public spending cap not ready this year -Speaker Maia

BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The constitutional amendment proposed by interim President Michel Temer to put a ceiling on Brazil's public spending will pass the lower house this year but not the Senate until 2017, lower chamber Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Wednesday.

The proposed cap is the cornerstone of Temer's strategy to plug Brazil's growing fiscal deficit, but it will only affect part of next year's government accounts because Senate approval will not happen this year, Maia said in an interview. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)