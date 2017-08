BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian states have agreed to support a pension reform and take measures to shore up local finances, but have yet to close a final deal, the governor of the state of Santa Catarina Raimundo Colombo told journalists, after a meeting with President Michel Temer and other governors.

States should reach a final agreement by the end of the year, Colombo said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)