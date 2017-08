SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Finance Ministry's National Monetary Council said on Thursday it would permit states with good credit ratings to issue new debt.

Some Brazilian states have been shut out of debt markets, such as Rio de Janeiro, because they are considered a high risk of default by the Treasury, which guarantees state-issued debt. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Raquel Stenzel; Editing by Daniel Flynn)