UPDATE 1-Brazil's Levy says confident of solution for states' debt

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told journalists on Monday he is increasingly confident there will be a solution for state debt woes after meeting with Senate President Renan Calheiros.

The Senate may vote on Tuesday on a bill that would give 30 days for the federal government to change the way the debts of states and cities are indexed, as required by a law passed late last year.

“I am quite confident of a positive way forward, a general understanding ... of the importance of everyone contributing to the fiscal adjustment,” Levy said.

States’ outstanding net debt grew 21 percent between 2010 and 2014 to nearly half a trillion reais, driven by a surge in public spending and federal government efforts to relax debt limits to increase investments.

During his meeting with Levy, Calheiros said he had suggested adding other measures to the ongoing fiscal adjustment, including central bank independence.

“I suggested a number of measures, including the formal independence of the central bank and non-linear terms for the bank’s president,” Calheiros told journalists.

Another proposal to make the central bank autonomous has stalled in Congress, lacking support.

Calheiros belongs to the PMDB party, which is part of President Dilma Rousseff’s ruling coalition. Relations between the federal government and the PMDB have been strained by an investigation of politicians at state-run oil company Petrobras. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby and Ken Wills)