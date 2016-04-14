FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Supreme Court to vote April 27 on state interest payments
April 14, 2016

Brazil's Supreme Court to vote April 27 on state interest payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will rule on April 27 on the merits of injunctions allowing states to interpret their debt payments as being bound by simple interest, as opposed to compound interest.

The date was set by the court’s president, Ricardo Lewandowski, but hasn’t been published yet as it is still weeks away, a Supreme Court spokesperson said.

Brazil’s Finance Ministry calculates it could lose as much as 313 billion reais ($89.6 billion) in debt payments if the interpretation of simple interest is maintained.

($1 = 3.495 reais)

Reporting by Cesar Raizer

